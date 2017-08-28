29 °C
Bucharest could get e-ticketing system for public transport

by Romania Insider
The Bucharest City Hall could acquire an e-ticketing system for introducing electronic ticket points for public transport.

The local councilors will vote for this project on Wednesday, August 30.

Bucharest doesn’t currently have bus ticket machines, unlike other cities in Romania.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said last month that the City Hall would introduce a single transport ticket. People will be able to use this ticket for buses, trams as well as for the subway. However, the project hasn’t yet been implemented.

