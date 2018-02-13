1 °C
Bucharest
Feb 13, 09:42

Bucharest: Public debate over planned downtown access car tax

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Bucharest Municipality would like to introduce a car access tax for downtown city, as well as close down all free or illegal parking spots in the Romanian capital.

These are two of the measures in a plan the Bucharest City Hall launched on Monday for public debate, local Hotnews.ro reported. The tax was previously included in a 2008 Air Quality Management Program, which was however never enforced.

The new plan now under public debate also includes separate lanes for public transport, bike lanes, smart traffic management systems, all in an attempt to improve air quality in Bucharest.

Participants to the plan’s launch event also reclaimed the lack of walking space as parked cars occupy most sidewalks.

Car sharing could reduce traffic by 25% in Bucharest, big cities

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list