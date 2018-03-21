-5 °C
Bucharest
Mar 21, 10:30

Bucharest’s poorest district starts biggest development project in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
holocaust museum

The local authorities in Bucharest’s District 5 plan to develop the biggest urban development project in Romania, which includes building 40,000 residential units, a maternity, a multipurpose hall, an Olympic swimming pool, a museum, and administrative center and schools.

The project will be developed on a 110-hectare land plot the municipality owns on Antiaeriana Street. The District 5 City Hall signed a partnership with the World Bank, which will provide technical support for this mega-project.

“This is the first project of this king developed in Romania in the last 30 years and we couldn’t have hoped for a better partner for it that the World Bank,” said District 5 mayor Daniel Florea.

The World Bank will also assist the District 5 authorities in finding solutions for the urban regeneration of the Ferentari neighbourhood, one of the most ill-famed areas in Bucharest. The cooperation will also cover the sustainable development of District 5’s Southeastern area by starting the so-called “Laser Valley” project, aimed at developing a technology hub in the area, which is close to the ELI-NP laser facility at Magurele.

“District 5 will become the main economic growth pole in Bucharest, in the next period,” Florea added.

District 5 has been for many years the poorest of Bucharest’s six districts.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list