Bucharest’s richest district allots EUR 2 million to People’s Cathedral

The City Hall of Bucharest’s District 1, the capital’s richest one, will allot another RON 10 million (EUR 2.15 million) to the People’s Redemption Cathedral, following a decision of the district’s Local Council, News.ro reported.

The Bucharest City Hall already allotted this July another RON 10 million to the project, in addition to the RON 15 million (EUR 3.2 million) it granted initially. The Government also allotted RON 115.5 million (almost EUR 25 million) to the mammoth project this August.

Last year, the Cathedral received RON 20 million (some EUR 4.3 million) from the Bucharest City Hall, RON 20 million from the District 1 City Hall and RON 5 million (over EUR 1 million) from the District 5 City Hall.

The edifice is 80% finished and the Romanian Patriarchy plans to consecrate it at the end of November.

