Bucharest mayor wants dedicated structure in new Govt.

Romania’s capital Bucharest may have a dedicated structure within the new government, which will coordinate the projects for the city’s development, according to sources within the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), cited by local Hotnews.ro.

The new department for Bucharest’s development will function within the Development Ministry and will be run by a state secretary.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea confirmed that she proposed this structure to be included in the new government following UK’s model, which has a Minister for London. She explained that the new department would coordinate the projects for Bucharest’s development involving various ministries and structures within the government and would eliminate the current blockages.

“This structure is needed. In England, there’s the Minister for London while we don’t even have a dedicated state secretary,” Firea said.

“Bucharest is the biggest urban area, the biggest university center, and hosts central institutions, embassies, and international events. There are countries that have around 3 million citizens. We don’t want positive discrimination, but fairness,” she explained.

The new department will also promote draft bills initiated or required by the Bucharest authorities. When asked about this project, new prime minister Viorica Dancila said she needed to analyze the proposal before coming with an answer.

