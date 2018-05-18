The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has asked for the arrest of a Bucharest Court judge charged with bribery.

Judge Elena Burlan-Puscas allegedly received EUR 50,000 from four defendants sent to court for violent crimes to rule suspended prison sentences in their case, in 2009-2010. The upper courts overruled her sentences and convicted the defendants to jail, local News.ro reported.

The judge section within the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) approved the DNA’s request to arrest the judge. DNA started investigating this case in 2016.

