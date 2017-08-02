Bucharest competes to host two European agencies

Bucharest and other 22 major European cities have applied to host two of the European agencies that will leave their London headquarters after the Brexit. In total, the two agencies account for about 1,000 jobs.

Now, 19 large cities are running to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the largest of the two agencies, with almost 900 employees. These include Bucharest, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bratislava, Copenhagen, or Helsinki. Moreover, eight cities compete for the European Banking Authority (EBA), including Prague and Luxembourg.

The future headquarters of the two agencies will be established by vote on November 20. The European Commission (EU) will assess the candidates by September 30, but without proposing a ranking. The stake is important and consists in the arrival of hundreds of employees, their families, and the economic revenues that flow from this.

Romania has proposed Globalworth Campus, an office complex developed by Globalworth in the Pipera business area, as the headquarters of the European Medicines Agency, according to Profit.ro. The government has sought a free office complex to propose it to the European Commission.

