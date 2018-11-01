Bucharest City Tour bus line ends 2018 season, replaced by regular line

The Bucharest City Tour bus line has ended the 2018 season. Beginning November 1, a regular line, 361, will run on the same route, the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) said.

The Bucharest City Tour line is served by four special double-decker buses during the spring-fall season. The buses link Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest to Presei Square in the northern part of the capital.

This year, the tourist line carried some 55,000 tourists: 48,000 adults and 7,000 children. It saw revenues of RON 1.37 million (EUR 294,623). Last year, the line brought in RON 1.32 million (EUR 283,870), up 3.5% from the 2016 season when it earned RON 1.28 million (EUR 275,268).

The tickets for the 361 line have the regular price of RON 1.3 (EUR 0.25) per trip. A trip on the hop-on hop-off Bucharest City Tour line is of RON 25 (EUR 5.3) for adults and RON 10 (EUR 2) for children aged between 7 and 14.

The Bucharest City Tour line was established in July 2011. It covers the main tourist landmarks of the capital and runs every 30 minutes.

New bus line links Bucharest’s main museums

[email protected]