Bucharest City Hall will revamp four of the capital’s bridges

Bucharest City Hall will revamp the city’s Ciurel, Eroilor, Opera and Timpuri Noi bridges over the Dambovita River, as well as the Fundeni Passage, after the General Council (CGMB) approved on Thursday, January 31, the technical and economic indicators of the investments.

“The Bucharest City Hall runs a revamping program that targets the bridges and passages in Bucharest that under the municipality’s management. Expert reports from 2017 showed that most them require repairs. Thus, the proposed and approved drafts of the CGMB meeting today are aimed at revamping and consolidating the Ciurel Bridge, the Eroilor Bridge, the Opera Bridge, the Timpuri Noi Bridge, and the Fundeni Passage,” Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said.

The project targeting the Opera Bridge will require the biggest investment – RON 13.6 million (some EUR 2.8 million), according to local Mediafax. Meanwhile, the necessary sum for revamping the Ciurel Bridge amounts to RON 3.8 million (EUR 800,000), the one for the Eroilor Bridge is of RON 5.3 million (EUR 1.1 million), and the investment needed for the Timpuri Noi Bridge amounts to RON 4.9 million (some EUR 1 million). Another 2.6 million (EUR 550,000) will be invested to consolidate the Fundeni Passage.

The works should be completed in about a year.

(photo source: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)