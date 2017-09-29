15 °C
Bucharest City Hall wants to build new power plant

by Romania Insider
The Bucharest City Hall will allocate EUR 70 million for building a new thermal power plant in North-Western Bucharest.

The money will be transferred to the Energy Company, part of the Bucharest City Hall’s holding.

In total, the City Hall will grant EUR 100 million to the Bucharest holding through the current budget amendment. Bucharest City Hall’s holding has been set up this year and includes 20 companies.

The Bucharest General Council approved a new budget amendment yesterday. The council also cut RON 175 million (EUR 38 million) from infrastructure projects and supplemented the funds allotted to building churches by RON 16.7 million (EUR 3.6 million).

