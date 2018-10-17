Bucharest City Hall takes money from “streets”, gives more to “recreation and religion”

Bucharest City Hall plans to make a new budget amendment, which will be debated in the General Council’s meeting on Thursday, October 18.

According to the draft project, several institutions subordinated to the municipality have asked for budget cuts as they can’t spend the money allotted to them for this year. These include the Streets’ Administration, which has asked for a budget cut of RON 153.7 million (EUR 33 mln) and the Hospitals’ Administration, which wants a cut of RON 47.8 million (EUR 10.3 mln), local Mediafax reported.

Meanwhile, several cultural, religious and recreational institutions will get extra funds worth RON 70 million (EUR 15 mln).

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)