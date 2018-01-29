Bucharest City Hall may spend EUR 13 mln on statues this year

Bucharest City Hall has opened the debate on its 2018 budget, which provides spending over EUR 3 million on financing the People’s Cathedral and over EUR 13 million on various monuments and statues, others than those started last year.

The municipality plans to spend some EUR 111 million on hospitals, which includes finalizing the Foisor Hospital and modernizing the Victor Gomoiu Hospital. Another EUR 26 million will be allotted to expanding the traffic management system, by installing new traffic lights in some 120 intersections, local News.ro reported.

Some EUR 2.2 million will be spent on installing access systems for disabled people at public institutions. The budget for infrastructure and easing traffic in Bucharest is EUR 213 million.

Bucharest’s total expense budget for 2018 amounts to some EUR 1.7 billion, including the budgets of the municipality’s subordinated institutions.

