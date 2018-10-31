Bucharest will buy 56 new trams with EU funds

Bucharest’s General Council approved on Tuesday,October 30, the acquisition of 56 new trams and the revamping of the lines these trams will run on.

The project is estimated at RON 563 million (EUR 121 million) but 98% of the funds will come from the European Union and the municipality will only pay about EUR 2 million, local Digi24 reported.

The Bucharest City Hall announced this summer that it plans to buy 100 new trams with EU funds. There are currently about 200 trams running in Bucharest, most of which are very old and outdated.

Earlier this year, the Bucharest City Hall also signed a contract to buy 400 new buses from Turkish group Otokar for EUR 100 million. The first 100 buses should arrive by the end of this year.

