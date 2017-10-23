Stefan cel Mare Building, a boutique office project in Bucharest, was awarded at this year’s edition of the American Architecture Prize in the Architectural Design – Commercial Architecture category.

The American Architecture Prize (AAP) honors designs in the disciplines of architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture in order to advance the appreciation of architecture worldwide. Each design is evaluated by the AAP jury based on design excellence, innovation and function.

Stefan cel Mare Building was designed by Lauster& Radu Arhitecti, and developed by Forte Partners. The EUR 19.5 million office building is located at the crossroad of Stefan cel Mare and Tunari streets. The project covers over 11,000 sqm and has nine floors. It offers 158 parking places.

The partition of the building is developed “around a central core that allows the creation of a generous open space with the possibility of various partitions. The design reminds of the industrial buildings, where brick and cast iron elements defined this architectural language,” according to the project description.

Forte Partners was established by Romanian investors Geo Margescu, Ionut Dumitrescu, and Johny Jabra. The developer plans EUR 200 million worth of new investments this year in office and residential projects.

(Photo source: fortepartners.ro)

