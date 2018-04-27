23 °C
Bucharest
Apr 27, 16:30

Bucharest’s bond issue, oversubscribed by 50%

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Bucharest City Hall’s recent bond issue was oversubscribed by almost 50%, mayor Gabriela Firea said on Thursday, April 26.

The municipality borrowed RON 555 million (EUR 119 million) through a 10-year bond issue to refinance the first tranche of a EUR 500 million bonds issue from 2015. The new bonds pay a yearly coupon of 5.6%.

The bonds started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. BCR, BRD and Raiffeisen Bank arranged this transaction for the City Hall.

[email protected]

(photo source: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter