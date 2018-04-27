Bucharest’s bond issue, oversubscribed by 50%

The Bucharest City Hall’s recent bond issue was oversubscribed by almost 50%, mayor Gabriela Firea said on Thursday, April 26.

The municipality borrowed RON 555 million (EUR 119 million) through a 10-year bond issue to refinance the first tranche of a EUR 500 million bonds issue from 2015. The new bonds pay a yearly coupon of 5.6%.

The bonds started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. BCR, BRD and Raiffeisen Bank arranged this transaction for the City Hall.

(photo source: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)