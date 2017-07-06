Bucharest to spend EUR 12.5 million on public toilets

The Bucharest City Hall launched an open bid to “rent, place and maintain automated toilets connected to the sewage and electricity network and for mobile ecological toilets.”

The value of the contract is estimated at RON 56.8 million (some EUR 12.5 million), reports local Hotnews.ro. The bid is looking to select one company to run the contract for four years.

The City Hall wants to set up throughout the four-year contract between 480 and 690 toilets connected to the network; 6 to 60 network connected toilets for people with disabilities; 900 to 2,100 mobile, ecological toilets; 120 to 300 mobile, ecological toilets for people with disabilities; and between120 and 1,200 temporary mobile ecological toilets.

To enter the bid, a company needs to have provided similar services in the past three years, with a cumulated value of at least RON 14 million (EUR 3 million), without VAT. It also needs to have had an average yearly turnover higher or equal to RON 10 million (EUR 2.2 million).

The price weighs 80% of the maximum score that can be awarded. The deadline for submitting offers is August 10, and September 4 for evaluating the offers.

