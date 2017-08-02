Famous Bucharest beerhouse exceeds EUR 5.4 mln turnover

The company which runs the Beraria H beerhouse, located in the Herastrau Park in Bucharest, recorded a turnover of over RON 25 million (EUR 5.4 mln) in 2016, up over 20% compared to 2015.

The beerhouse, which is also a restaurant, managed to enter the first ‘league’ of restaurants in Romania, which includes places such as Caru’ cu Bere, McDonald’s Dristor or the Ikea restaurant, according to Ziarul Financiar.

However, the results are still modest compared to the company’s expectations. Beraria H already wanted to exceed the EUR 8 million turnover in 2015. The beerhouse had 200 employees last year. Its net profit rose from RON 1.2 million (EUR 263,000) in 2015 to over RON 3 million (EUR 658,000) in 2016.

