New Bucharest café doubles as concept store

Beans& Dots is a recently opened Bucharest coffee shop, retailing specialty coffee from The Barn Berlin and selected teas from Companion Tea. The café is also a concept store of curated design objects.

The café is located in the refurbished Universul Palace, in downtown Bucharest. The palace also hosts the independent theater Apolo 111.

The entrepreneurs behind Beans& Dots are Anca Ungureanu and Adelina Ivan. The venue, which opened seven months ago, takes its inspiration from similar spots in Berlin, where one of the founder studied for two years, according to start-up.ro.

It is a place where one can come to “have a coffee, work, meet friends, schedule business meetings, do a little shopping, browse a magazine, or buy a present,” Anca Ungureanu told start-up.ro. It can also work as an events or co-working space.

As such, it sells specialty coffee and teas brought from Berlin, and those who stop by can find clothing designed by Adelina Ivan.

(Photo source: Beans& Dots Facebook Page)

