Bucharest authorities could fine owners for not maintaining buildings’ facades

The building owners in Bucharest who do not perform the needed repairs or consolidation works to their property could be fined with up to RON 5,000 (almost EUR 1,200), according to a project of the Bucharest General Council (CGMB), quoted by News.ro.

The owners, be they individuals or companies, are compelled to ensure the current repairs, maintenance, consolidation, or heating rehabilitation works for their constructions, the project states. At the same time, public institutions, companies or legal entities have an obligation to maintain the buildings they work in through repairing and improvement works, cleaning the windows and the showcases, maintaining and painting the facades, and ensuring the hygiene of the construction.

In their turn, citizens are compelled to maintain the property they own, as well as the annexes, the yards and their surroundings. They would also have to finish on time the construction works they start, and repair and maintain the installations on their properties, according to the same project.

Not complying with these rules could be sanctioned with fines between RON 1,000 (EUR 223) and RON 5,000 (almost EUR 1,200).

Not following these rules has resulted in “an unpleasant urban aspect of Bucharest, the main economic, administrative and cultural center of the country, and implicitly in a degradation of the state of civic normality,” the project argues in its motivation for the new rules.

The project will be discussed at the CGMB meeting on Thursday, May 18.

