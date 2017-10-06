Bucharest festival turns industrial space into cultural venue

Contemporary art festival Art Factory, which aims to highlight the state of industrial buildings no longer in use, takes place between October 5 and October 8 at Uzinele Faur in Bucharest.

Art Factory was designed as a travelling gallery and a contemporary art festival that proposes curatorial projects meant to temporarily convert industrial buildings into cultural sites.

This year’s exhibition explores the topic of “The traces of man in his surroundings,” where surroundings could mean nature, the others or his own self.

The list of invited artists is available here.

Art Factory is also part of the White Night of Galleries event.

(Photo: Art Factory Facebook Page)

[email protected]