Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph can be visited this week

The Arch of Triumph in northern Bucharest, a historic landmark of the Romanian capital, can be visited on Thursday (January 24) and on Saturday and Sunday (January 26-27), between 10:00 and 18:00, local Agerpres reported.

This will also bring traffic restrictions in the area, according to a press release from the Bucharest Traffic Police.

The Arch of Triumph is located in the northern part of Bucharest, in the middle of one of the busiest intersections of the city. The monument reminds passers-by of the Romanian Army’s victory in the First World War and the Great Union of 1918 – one of the most important events in Romania’s history. Read more about it here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Adobe Stock)