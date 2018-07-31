Bucharest City Hall approves fiber optics network expansion

Bucharest’s General Council approved last week the expansion of the city’s underground fiber optics network NetCity, Hotnews.ro reported.

The expansion has been long delayed after the local telecom watchdog ANCOM asked the company that manages the network to eliminate discriminating tariffs for network access.

The City Hall and NetCity Telecom, the company that manages the network, challenged the regulator’s decision in court.

The expansion of the underground fiber optics network in Bucharest will require an investment of over EUR 37 million and should be finalized at the end of 2020. At the end of this phase, the network should reach a length of 2,126 kilometers.

