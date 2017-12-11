Bucharest’s Henri Coanda airport in top 5 traffic increases in EU

Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest is one of the EU airports with the highest increases in traffic in the first 10 months of this year.

The Bucharest airport ranked fifth among airports with 10-25 million passengers per year, with a growth of 16.7% in passenger traffic. The airport has registered a steady growth trend, surpassing airports such as Lisbon, Berlin, Brussels, Athens, Milan, Prague or Budapest.

The Bucharest airport’s capacity to process passengers at control points has increased by almost 50% this year whereas the waiting time at document control has reduced over ten times to 2-5 minutes, according to the Bucharest Airports Company.

CNAB, the company managing Bucharest’s two airports, has also carried out maintenance and repair works at the landing runways.

