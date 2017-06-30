Bucharest airport prepares for heat wave

Bucharest National Airports Company announced that it has taken several measures at the Henri Coanda Airport amid the extreme heat alerts issued by the meteorologists.

Thus, the passengers can now find water dispensers in the passenger terminals of the Henri Coanda Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport), which are refueled regularly. Moreover, the airport’s medical staff is ready to intervene at any moment.

The Otopeni Airport’s air conditioning systems are also working at maximum capacity in this period.

Meanwhile, several first aid tents have been installed in busy areas in Bucharest, such as Victoriei, Universitatii and Unirii squares. They are equipped with water, air conditioning, and medical staff.

Bucharest and 19 other counties will be under a red alert of heat on Saturday, July 1, from 10:00 to 21:00, which means that the temperatures will go over 40 degrees Celsius. Besides Bucharest, the alert targets Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Calarasi, Ialomita, Galati, Braila, Vaslui, and Iasi counties, and parts of Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Bacau, and Neamt counties.

Irina Marica, [email protected]