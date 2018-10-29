24 °C
Bucharest
Oct 29, 16:54

Bucharest airport expands aircraft stationing platform

by Romania Insider
The Bucharest Airports Company will invest EUR 2.72 million in expanding the aircraft stationing platform at the Henri Coanda International Airport.

The contract will be executed by local companies Constructii Napoca and UTI Grup and the work should be completed in six months, local News.ro reported.

The investment will increase the operating capacity of the airport’s stationing platforms by 10%, according to the company’s representatives.

The investment is aimed at coping with the increased airport traffic.

