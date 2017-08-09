Bass-baritone Bryn Terfel replaces Lang Lang performance at Romania’s Enescu Festival

Sir Bryn Terfel, the Grammy-winning Welsh bass-baritone, will perform at the George Enescu International Festival on September 5. He is replacing the performance of Chinese pianist Lang Lang, who had to reschedule his for health reasons. The tickets for the performance of the classical music superstar were among those that had sold out in seconds from going on sale online.

Lang Lang said he had to reschedule all of his concerts throughout the month of September because of a left arm inflammation, at the doctor’s advice. Over the past months, Lang Lang canceled several other concerts for health reasons, including performances at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany or the Royal Albert Hall, in London, UK.

Sir Bryn Terfel is the winner of a Gramophone and a Classical Brit award. He is known for his performances at Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Vienna State Opera and the Metropolitan Opera. He won a Best Opera Recording Grammy award in 2013 for Metropolitan Opera’s recording of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen. He is also known for his appearance in the Sweeney Todd production, alongside actress Emma Thompson.

At the end of 2016, Terfel received the title of Sir from the Queen Elizabeth II in the annual New Year ceremony organized by the British Royal House.

The tickets purchased for the September 5 performance remain valid and can be used for access to Bryn Terfel’s concert. Those who wish to recover the value of the ticket can do so at the Eventim stores and centers or by emailing Eventim, if the ticket was purchased online.

The George Enescu Festival takes place between September 2 and September 24. Over 3,000 artists are expected at the festival, which also has events in seven other cities in the country, besides the capital Bucharest.

Indian conductor Zubin Mehta is the honorary president of the festival, while Vladimir Jurowski, the principal conductor and artistic adviser of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, is the festival’s artistic director.

A premiere of this year’s edition of the festival is a series of concerts titled the Music of the 21st Century, where important contemporary composers, such as Sir James MacMillan, Rodion Shchedrin, Jörg Widmann and Magnus Lindberg, will be present.

The program of this year’s edition of the festival is available here.

(Photo source: George Enescu International Festival)