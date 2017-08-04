French writers Bruckner, Beigbeder at independent theater festival in Romania

Contemporary theater companies from Italy, France, Poland and Israel will perform at the upcoming ten-year anniversary edition of the independent theater festival Undercloud.

The festival will take place between August 22 and August 31 at Arcub Gabroveni, in Bucharest.

Director Romeo Castellucci will bring a production of Iulius Caesar to the festival, while the Grotowski Institute from Poland will present Krapp’s Last Tape, after a text by Samuel Becket. The production is directed by Jarosław Fretși.

At the same time, Israeli company Mashol Salem Dance House (MASH) will showcase three of its productions: Gravitas, HA-E 4-2 and Ani-Ma.

French writers Pascal Bruckner and Frederic Beigbeder are also among the guests of this year’s edition of the event.

Tickets for the competition section of the festival are already on sale. They can be purchased at the Arcub ticket office or at eventbook.ro.

The program of the event can be checked here.

(Photo source: Undercloud Facebook Page)

[email protected]