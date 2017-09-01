British tourists left stranded in Romania after flight canceled

Hundreds of British tourists have been left stranded in Romania after the Wizz Air plane they were about to take to Glasgow was canceled due to ‘unscheduled technical maintenance’.

The plane was due to depart on Monday, August 28, but the flight was canceled and the airline was unable to offer any alternative flights for a week, reports Daily Mail.

Some people managed to get on other flights ran by rival airlines.

Wizz Air said in a statement that the aircraft that was supposed to operate the Wizz Air W6 3017 Otopeni – Glasgow and 306 Glasgow – Otopeni W8 3018 flights on Monday, August 28, was subject to an unscheduled technical inspection, which lasted longer than expected, reports local News.ro. Thus, the airline was forced to cancel the flights.

The company also said that the passengers were offered accommodation, food vouchers, or the possibility of receiving their money back or rescheduling their flight, based on the options.

Wizz Air also apologized to the affected passengers, adding that their safety, as well as the safety of the crew and aircraft is the company’s number one priority.

Irina Marica, [email protected]