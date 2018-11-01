British Romanian Chamber of Commerce changes president

Neil McGregor, Managing Partner of law firm McGregor&Partners and a non-executive director of wine maker Purcari Wineries, will take over as the new president of the British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) on November 11, local Profit.ro reported.

He will replace Colin Lovering, who manages the local operations of Canadian real estate broker Avison Young, who will remain a vice president of BRCC. Colin Lovering was president of BRCC in the last three years.

Daniel Kearvell, country manager of DHL, will continue as vice president of BRCC.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the BRCC members with the new British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble.

