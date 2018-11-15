British PM cancels on Romanian president due to cabinet meeting on Brexit

The meeting between British prime minister Theresa May and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 14, at 17:30, at No. 10 Downing Street, was cancelled in the last minute.

The meeting was cancelled by the British side due to objective reasons, as the British cabinet meeting for approving the Brexit agreement was still ongoing, the Romanian Presidency announced.

The Romanian president went on an official visit to London, where he was also invited to attend the official event dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Prince Charles at the Buckingham Palace.

[email protected]