videoBritish ambassador sings Christmas carol in Romanian

Andrew Noble, the British ambassador to Bucharest, sang the carol O, ce veste minunată (Oh, what wonderful news) in Romanian to mark the season celebrations. In a video on the British Embassy’s Facebook page, the ambassador sings the carol alongside the embassy staff.

The ambassador also sent a Christmas message to Romanians and Brits.

“For our embassy and our country, 2019 will be a historic year, in which our links with European Union institutions will change. But we will remain an important European partner,” the ambassador said in the message.

“My country’s commitment for security and peace in Europe will remain unconditioned and unlimited. […] My personal concern in the new year will be the building of ever richer bilateral relations between Romania and the UK in all areas of security, economy, people, links, social inclusion and in all areas where we can jointly advance the prosperity and security of both of our peoples,” the message reads.

(Photo: print screen after Facebook video)

