Brexit: RO President says UK Government needs to clarify position

The UK Government needs to clarify its position after the Parliament rejected the Brexit deal by a majority, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said. He added that not all procedures that can eventually lead to the approval of the Brexit agreement have been exhausted.

“First of all, the Government of Great Britain needs to clarify its position. We need to know what will happen in the UK next. The procedures that can eventually lead to the approval of this agreement are not exhausted. On the other hand, the European Union, made up of the 27 members, is ready for other options. Many people wondered if a renegotiation of the deal is possible or if there are different stands in EU 27. I can say this clearly: EU 27, we, the ones remaining in the Union, are united. There are no divergent approaches,” Iohannis said.

The president said the EU is ready for all possible options and Romania is ready to cover the presidency of the EU Council in the context.

Iohannis also explained that, if the current Brexit deal is approved, Romanians living in the UK will have all their rights covered. “It is the best option. But we are ready for negotiations that will be successful under different scenarios. At this point, no one should be concerned about the Romanians living in the UK. We are here, we are ready, we will have solutions,” he said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

