Romanian president: First phase of Brexit agreement solves problem of Romanians in the UK

The first phase of the Brexit agreement solves “well” the problem of the Romanian citizens residing in the UK, president Klaus Iohannis said before attending the European Council in Brussels, on December 14.

The President also said the winter reunion of the European Council is very important to Romania because of the important topics on the agenda.

The collaboration on defense is one of them. “A discussion that should be very interesting, because there will be high-level NATO participation and we will harmonize points of view,” Iohannis said.

The Romanian president explained that medium and long-term solutions are sought in the areas of culture and education. “We wish to encounter ways to help, for instance, the youth who wants to study [abroad],” he said.

He also referenced a meeting of the states not yet members of the Eurozone and a European Commission proposal to support them through specific programs.

“Romania doesn’t plan, at this point, to have a very strong position in areas where, for the time being, we are not members. We are focusing on issues like the project of supporting the states that want to become members of the Eurozone,” he said.

