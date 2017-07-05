26 °C
Free tests at new EUR 1.7 mln breast screening center opened in Western Romania city

by Irina Marica
A new Breast Screening Center was opened on Tuesday, July 4, in Arad, Western Romania, following an investment of EUR 1.7 million.

Arad County Council, Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital, and Vasile Goldis West University opened the new center, where women can benefit from free medical tests for the prevention and early detection of breast cancer. The university provides the high-performance breast screening equipment, the hospital provides the medical staff needed for performing these tests, and the County Council brings in the necessary funds to carry out the investigations.

Around 2,000 – 3,000 women aged 45 – 65 are estimated to benefit from these tests annually. The breast screening will be made based on a referral note from the family doctor or the specialist doctor, and the result will be ready in 24 hours.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Spitalul Clinic Judetean de Urgenta Arad on Facebook)

