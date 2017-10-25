Romanian insurer BRD Asigurari de Viata has new general director

Sabine Mireille Lucette Eustache De Lattre received yesterday the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to take over as general director of the local insurer BRD Asigurari de Viata.

She joined the Société Générale group in 2002. She has coordinated the company’s operations in Belgrade for two years.

BRD Asigurari de Viata, owned by the French group Société Générale, is the fifth largest company in the life insurance sector, with a 6.5% market share.

Local companies sold life insurance policies of over RON 1 billion (EUR 233 million) in the first six months of this year, up 36% year-on-year. In total, Romanian insurance companies recorded gross written premiums of over RON 5 billion (EUR 1 billion) during this period, up 8% year-on-year.

