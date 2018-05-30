Romanian mountain resort hosts festival for families & children this June

The popular mountain resort of Brasov will host the first edition of Dream Family Festival this June, and event that aims to become the largest festival dedicated to children and families in Romania.

The Family Festival will be organized between June 21 and June 24, and will cover a space of over 25,000 sqm on the platform of the former Municipal Stadium in the city.

The organizers have prepared hundreds of activities to encourage families to play, learn, relax, experience new things, and create beautiful memories together. There will be five areas, namely the Enchanted Forest area – dedicated to art and creation, the Carnival Area, the Playground, Land of Mystery, and the Arena – which will include the main stage and the food area. Ellie White, Smiley, Irina Rimes, The Motans and Andra Gogan are some of the artists who will perform at the event.

The list of activities and events include concerts, art workshops and exhibitions, open-air cinema, theater & puppet shows, workshops and conferences, a fashion corner, a giant labyrinth, an escape room, a science lab, climbing walls, a hot air balloon, archery, a football championship, a street ball championship, and a talent contest.

Children aged under 5 benefit from free entry and the minors (0-18 years old) can enter only accompanied by parents. Tickets and four-day passes can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro or from the Iabilet.ro network – Flanco, Muzica, IQ Box-Telekom and Uman stores, Unirii 1 metro station, Cafe Deko, Club Vintage, Club Quantic, Hard Rock Cafe, Beraria H, Expirat Halele Carol, Perfect Tour agencies.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Dream Family Festival on Facebook)