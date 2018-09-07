Brasov County Council will invest EUR 22 mln in new airport terminal

The Brasov County Council will invest EUR 22 million in building the passenger terminal of the future Brasov-Ghimbav international airport.

The terminal will have a total surface of 11,000 sqm on three levels. Its structure will be made of reinforced concrete with glass facades. The ground floor will host the check-in desks while the upper level will include the security and passport control and the boarding gates, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The technical project will be made in about three months and the construction work will take about one and a half years. The construction costs are estimated at EUR 2,000 per sqm.

The local authorities estimate that the contract will be awarded this fall and that the construction work will start next year. The airport’s runway, which is 2,850 meters long, was finalized in 2014.

Number of passengers at Romanian airports, up 7.5% in the first half

[email protected]