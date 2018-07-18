French theater company performs at Romania’s Bran Castle

French company Procédé Zèbre will bring their new show A L’aurore des Dictateurs/In Zorii Dictatorilor at the Bran Castle in Romania, also known as Dracula’s Castle, as part of the “Nocturnele Castelului Bran IV” event.

For three nights, between July 18 and 20, at 21:30, professional and amateur actors will meet at the Bran Castle to form a bridge between reality and myth, according to the event’s presentation.

Tickets cost RON 50 (some EUR 11). More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]