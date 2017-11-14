Romania’s Dracula Castle marks 640 years of existence with various events

The famous Bran Castle in Transylvania, also known as Dracula’s Castle, will celebrate on November 19, 2017, 640 years since its first documentary attestation.

To mark this special day, the castle hosts several events this week, between November 14 and November 19, including a series of medieval craft workshops prepared by Medieval Art.

Those who want to enter the medieval atmosphere are also expected to try their artistic skills at the workshops of heraldic paintings, leather, and illuminated manuscripts. The visitors will get to keep their creations at the end.

The program also includes an old music demonstration workshop, where blowing instruments from the earliest times will be presented and tested.

Those who want to participate in the events have to pay the entry ticket at the castle. The 1377th visitor, representing the year when the history of the Bran Castle began, will get back the money paid on the ticket, as well as a surprise gift.

