Bosch representatives talk with Romanian PM about new plant

Representatives of the German appliance manufacturer Bosch met yesterday with Romanian prime minister Mihai Tudose in Bucharest to talk about the possibility to build a new Bosch factory in Simeria, Hunedoara county.

They discussed about the company’s investments projects in Romania, with the prospect of local development both on economic and educational level by building a factory in Simeria and working with the local town hall on training the labor force.

The Romanian delegation included deputy PM Marcel Ciolacu, state secretaries Florin Vodita and Ramona Lohan and state adviser Gabriel Andronache. The German Ambassador to Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt also took part in the meeting.

