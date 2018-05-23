Training institute founded by famed French psychiatrist to open Bucharest branch

Institut Petite Enfance Boris Cyrulnik will open a branch in Bucharest next year, French-language kindergarten and education center Le Carrousel announced. It will be the institute’s first branch outside of France.

Boris Cyrulnik will also come to Bucharest this June for an inaugural conference of the Institut Petite Enfance (IPE) Bucharest.

The institute provides training for current and future youth care professionals on an educational basis provided by stakeholders with worldwide experience in the field of early childhood. Training is also open to the public involved in supporting young children: parents or future parents, grandparents, social workers or nurses.

Cyulnik is known for his work in the area of psychological resilience. Born in 1937, he saw his parents deported to a concentration camp during the Second World War, from where they never returned. In his work, which also took him to the orphanages of Romania, he developed the idea that resilience is not a character trait but a process that can take place under the right conditions. Among the books he has published are Resilience and Talking of Love, both of them international best-sellers.

(Photo: Institut Petite Enfance Boris Cyrulnik Facebook Page)

