Boney M feat Liz Mitchell concert in Bucharest this fall

Boney M feat Liz Mitchell, the group’s original lead singer, will celebrate on the stage of Sala Palatului concert hall in Bucharest 40 years since the hits By the rivers of Babylon and Rasputin conquered the world.

The concert is scheduled for October 28, and the tickets are already on sale for prices between RON 50 and RON 200.

Boney M was created by German record producer Frank Farlan in 1976. The four original members of the group’s official line-up were Liz Mitchell, Marcia Barrett, Maizie Williams and Bobby Farrell. The band has sold more than 80 million records and is known for huge international hits such as Daddy Cool, Rasputin, Rivers of Babylon and Ma Baker.

Irina Marica, [email protected]