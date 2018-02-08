Bucharest Airports Company’s GM resigns

Bogdan Mindrescu, the general manager of the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), resigned on Thursday, February 8, amid a scandal caused by a recent report showing irregularities at the Otopeni Airport. CNAB manages both the Otopeni and Baneasa airports.

Mindrescu did not specify the reasons behind this decision, local Mediafax reported.

However, the resignation comes the day after a report showing serious issues at Bucharest’s Otopeni airport appeared in the local media. According to this report, which was drawn up by the prime minister’s Control Body and was completed last fall, no investments were made in the Otopeni airport’s infrastructure between 2013 and 2015, although there was a budget allocated, and two of the airport’s runways have problems.

Moreover, there is yet another control taking place at the Otopeni airport, which is trying to find out how the country’s largest airport was left without cleaning services, according to local Digi24. This happened on January 31, when the contract for cleaning services expired.

Bogdan Mindrescu has been the general manager of CNAB since April 2017.

