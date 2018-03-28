11 °C
American musician Bobby McFerrin will perform in Bucharest this spring

by Irina Marica
American musician Bobby McFerrin, the winner of ten Grammy awards, will perform at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on May 19. The concert in Romania is part of the Circlesongs tour.

Born into a family of opera musicians, Bobby McFerrin is one of the world’s most famous solo improvisers, a renowned classical music conductor, the creator of the famous song Don’t Worry Be Happy, but also a passionate of musical education. He has also worked in collaboration with instrumentalists, including pianists Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, and Joe Zawinul, drummer Tony Williams, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. His albums sold in over 20 million copies worldwide.

The tickets for the concert in Bucharest cost between RON 150 and RON 250. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Bobby McFerrin on Facebook)

