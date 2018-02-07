1 °C
Bucharest
Feb 07, 11:02

Romanian central bank: No crisis around the corner despite market corrections

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
National Bank

The world’s markets registered the most severe declines in years at the beginning of this week, but this is not the start of another market crisis, according to Romania’s central bank.

The main index on Wall-Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dropped by 4.6% on Monday, its worst day in six years, sending ripple effects on Asian and European markets on Tuesday, and everyone started looking back at 2008, when the global financial crisis started. However, analysts are not expecting another crisis yet and say these are corrections after the market indices climbed to new records at the beginning of this year.

“There have been prophets who said this was the beginning of a new crisis. I say there are no signs of a few crisis. There’s no wind of recession, no increase in unemployment. Why would there be a crisis?” said Adrian Vasilescu, an advisor to Romania’s National Bank governor Mugur Isarescu, local Agerpres reported.

He said the corrections were likely linked to the change of the US central bank’s president, which may also bring changes in the Fed’s monetary policy.

As revenues have increased and unemployment has dropped to record lows in the US, inflationary pressures may determine the new Fed head to start increasing interest rates. Investors who anticipate this change of policy have started to sell their shares to protect their gains, according to Vasilescu.

The drops on international markets also impacted the Bucharest Stock Exchange, whose main index (BET) lost 2.1% on Tuesday.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list