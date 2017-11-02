Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, slightly up in October

The foreign exchange reserves of Romania’s National Bank (BNR) reached EUR 33.9 billion in October, up 1.8% over September.

In October, the bank recorded over EUR 1.96 billion in inflows, mainly due to the Finance Ministry’s successful EUR 1 billion Eurobond issue. The outflows totaled EUR 1.34 billion, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions and interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt.

The gold reserve stayed at 103.7 tons. Its value amounted to EUR 3.6 billion based on the evolution of international gold prices.

Romania’s international reserves, including foreign exchange reserves and gold, amounted to EUR 37.5 billion at the end of October.

