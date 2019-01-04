Romania’s central bank issues special coins to mark EU Council presidency

The National Bank of Romania will issue, beginning January 7, a set of three collector coins (made of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac), a silver and a brass collector coin dedicated to Romania’s taking over of the EU Council presidency.

Romania took over the rotating presidency on January 1 and will hold it until the end of June.

In the set of three coins, the gold one has a face value of RON 100, the silver one of RON 10 and the copper-plated tombac one of RON 1. The silver coin has a face value of RON 10, while the brass collector coin of 50 bani (RON 0.5).

The obverse of the coins features the map of the European Union as of January 1, 2019, while the reverse has an image depicting the logo for Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, besides other elements.

BNR will issue 250 sets of three coins, 250 silver coins, and 5,000 brass collector coins. The set of three coins sells for RON 1,965 (EUR 421), the silver coin for RON 325 (almost EUR 70), and the brass collector coin for RON 10 (EUR 2).

Romania’s central bank issues coins marking 1918 Union centennial

(Photo: BNR on Twitter)

[email protected]