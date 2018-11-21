BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania names new head of Research & Consultancy

Levis Vlad was appointed Business Development, Head of Research and Consultancy at BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania, one of the biggest real estate consultancy firms on the local market.

She will offer strategic consultancy and coordinate the research and marketing activities.

Levis Vlad has over 20 years of experience on the Romanian real estate market, where she previously coordinated the research and marketing department of JLL Romania and the research and marketing activity for Balkan Real Estate, where she was also an associate director.

