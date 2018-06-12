BNP Paribas takes over IKB Leasing Romania

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, French group BNP Paribas’ leasing company in Romania, has signed a memorandum of understanding for taking over IKB Leasing Romania.

IKB Leasing is one of the most important local leasing companies specialized in financing equipment for agriculture. Following this transaction, German group IKB will exit the Romanian market.

Local law firm Badea Clifford Chance advised BNP Paribas in this transaction. The deal should be completed at the end of the third quarter.

IKB Leasing started its activity in Romania in 2007 and reached revenues of RON 13.2 million (EUR 2.84 million) in 2017.

[email protected]