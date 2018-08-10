29 °C
Romanian low-cost operator changes name and becomes joint-stock company

Blue Air

Romanian low-cost operator Blue Air Airline Management Solutions has changed its name to Blue Air Aviation.

The company also changed its legal form of organization from limited liability company (SRL in Romanian) to joint-stock company (SA).

The decisions were adopted by the company’s shareholders on August 3, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The change is part of the company’s strategy to consolidate and become a European operator.

Blue Air expects to reach over 5.5 million passengers and EUR 460 million in revenues this year, with a 10% increase in both indicators compared to 2017. The company has about 1,500 employees.

Blue Air surpassed Tarom in 2016 as the biggest Romanian airline by number of passengers carried.

Romania Insider
